Court Restrains Bash Ali, Bars Him From Defaming Sports Minister

The Honourable Justice O.C. Agbaza of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has issued a restraining order, barring Bash Ali from further making or publishing any denigrating or defamatory material against the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The Minister as far back as June 25th, 2021, approached the Federal High Court, Abuja division seeking a restraining order and charging Bash Ali with libel and defamation of character. The lawyers to the Ministers from the Keyamo Chambers spent months unable to serve Bash as a result of the judicial workers strike. Upon resumption and with the serial defamation by bash Ali continuing, the lawyers approached the court. This time the Keyamo team and Wole Olanipekun team as counsels secured the restraining order.

In April, 2021, Bash Ali had in a letter, which he made available to the public, made several allegations against the Honourable Minister. He denied those allegations and to assert his innocence, the Minister filed a Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/1269/2021 seeking injunctive reliefs and damages from Bash Ali on account of the defamatory publication. Despite the pendency of this suit, Bash Ali recently published a video on social media in which he repeated those false allegations against the Honourable Minister and also issued several threats against him and the Ministry.

In response, the Honourable Minister through his counsel, Festus Keyamo Chambers, filed an Interlocutory application with Motion No. M/7145/2021 seeking an order restraining Bash Ali from further denigrating the Honourable Minister until the pending suit is resolved one way or the other. The Honourable Court presided over by Honourable Justice O.C. Agbaza granted the reliefs sought by the Honourable Minister on the 27th October, 2021.

While confirming this position, counsel to the Honourable Minister, Festus Ukpe, Esq of Festus Keyamo Chambers further stated that by virtue of this order, any further denigrating or defamatory publication by Bash Ali against the Honourable Minister is contemptuous of the majesty of the court and is punishable as a crime under our laws. The matter has now been adjourned till February 2022 for further hearing.