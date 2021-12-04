Nigeria’s uncertain future: Where do we go from here?

By Nehru Odeh

Though the 23rd edition of the Lagos Art ad Book Festival, LABAF, has come and gone, memories of it will definitely linger for a very long time. This is because this year’s literary fiesta, which held between 15 and 21 November 2021, at Freedom Park, in Lagos, was one with a difference.

Not only was the theme, A Fork in the Road, timely as it spoke to the sombre fact that Nigeria is currently at a crossroads, but also writers, journalists, academics and cultural producers were on hand to explore the choices at hand as the nation tries to navigate its way out of an uncertain future.

“The nation has seemingly reached a tipping point in every parameter used to describe the quality of life. All the demons have crawled out of the woodwork. At this point, we are at a fork in the road,” the Committee for Relevant Art, organizers of the weeklong event, said.

This is indeed in sync with the programming content of the festival, which “goes beyond creative writing and arts/craft materials to embrace non- fiction and other such cultural projects relevant to the theme of each edition.”

Not only were books relevant to the festival theme interrogated, other themes such as How did it all Go Awfully Wrong, The Choices at the Oritameta, War, Military, Terrorism, The Pen is Mightier than the Bully, My #EndSARS Diary, Where Are We Now? etc defined what was actually discussed and interrogated.

Indeed, it was a feast of ideas and a gathering of who’s who in the Nigerian cultural and literary landscape. Distinguished guests who graced the event and contributed meaningfully to the discourses and programmes included Prof. Ebun Clark, Prof. Femi Osofisan, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Mr. Sam Omatseye, Chief Kayode Aderinokun, Mr Kayode Komolafe, Ms Joke Silva, Dr Reuben Abati, Mr Austin Avuru Mr Charles Novia and Mr Femi Akintunde Johnson, Mr Toyin Akinosho and Mr Jahman Anikulapo.

It was a week of thrilling intellectual discourses, creative workshops, book treks and readings, poetry, songs, music and dance. However a very significant aspect of the fiesta is that it was dedicated to the actor, writer and matriarch of Nigerian Theatre, Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, a woman who is not only an inspiration to many but has contributed so much to the development of theatre and film in Nigeria.

Another very significant aspect of the festival, regrettably though, is that it was organized against the backdrop of a sense of insecurity that pervades the country and a nation on the verge of disintegration, what with mindless killings, kidnappings, secessionist campaigns and other social vices in the country.

That explains not only the theme of the fiesta but also the reason Ms Ayisha Osori, activist and author of Love Does Not Win Elections and Mr Kunle Ajibade, writer, journalist, Executive Editor/ Director of TheNEWS/PMNEWS and author of Jailed For Life headlined the festival and delivered two keynote addresses which speaks to it on Friday 29 November and Saturday 20 November 2021 respectively. Osori’s and Ajibade’s keynote speeches asked the same existential question: Where does Nigeria go from here? Both authors not only x-rayed Nigeria’s existential problems but also proffered solutions.

Osori’s keynote address, which she delivered via Zoom, spoke to the climate of fear, despair and seeming retrogression in Nigeria today, as its citizens gaze into an uncertain future. According to the writer and activist, Nigeria is where it is today, in this state of total disrepair and social anomie because of the past decisions and actions of its citizens.

“It is our decisions that have determined the paths we have taken, and it is the paths we have taken that have led us, Nigeria, to where we are today: a broken nation; crashing , thrashing, flailing, hemorrhaging profusely but wilfully oblivious to the fact, determined not to feel any pain and insistent not only on bravado but on silencing every voice and narrative that points out the obvious about our gaping wounds, loss of blood and increasing weakness.

“Where do we go from here? What direction do we take to ensure we are moving forward as a nation? Not going in circles, keeping the illusion of movement but actually making progress, however we define progress; being better than we were yesterday, a year ago, 10 years ago? Where do we go from here? Can we go back? Why would we want to? Or do we have only two options, to go left or to go right? Osori asked.

After taking the audience down memory lane and detailing three critical junctures in Nigeria’s chequered history, from 1964 till date, she then asked the question: “So where do we go from here? How do we decide where to go?

“So here we are – on the eve of another election – 15 months away – about to thread a threadbare well –worn path towards hope and excitement that is really not base on any rigorous or even superficial analysis about why the 2023 elections will improve our collective lives better than the one we looked towards with hope in 2015.

“When a person gets to a fork in the road, there is a past and a future and the present to contextualize th decision and then there is preparation to to ensure that (1) the best decision is made with regards to what path to take and (11) chances of success on that path are assured,” she said.

Osori then concluded by offering three suggestions. She said: 1. Nigerians must organize differently. 2. We need to challenge popular narratives about ourselves and craft new narratives – a balance of fact and poetry that align to our popular vision and 3. Nigerians must make sacrifices for a better society, in order to be part of a society that is greater, bigger, more promising than we are individually.

“Right now, we are the opposite, a nation of of stars – stars who have served in government, feted around the world as individuals – invited to join every international organization available but what elements of these individuals’ stardust has brightened aspects of our delivery of public goods?” she asked.

“We are at the fork in the road – and the path we take will continue to determine everything. Nigeria is not destined to be the way it is now – we are simultaneously the hope and lately the disappointment of black people everywhere who know that we can be great. If we want our sacrifices to be accepted, if we want the universe to intercede, then we cannot continue to take the well trodden path through god fathers, or the shortcuts through alliances with the same people upholding the status quo – in some pavlovian response to ‘politics is a game of numbers’.

“There are supposedly 200 million of us, why is it the same 1,000 or so people that dominate the numbers’ game? We must start dreaming more and stop suffering from a crisis of imagination, a lack of vision to see what we can be – we must untie the binds to what we are right now because one needs dreams, clarity of purpose, courage, energy and a sense of purpose to approach a fork in the road”, Osori averred.

Ajibade delivered the second keynote address the following day. Toyin Akinosho, General Secretary of CORA vouchsafed the audience a glimpse into his (Ajibade’s) keynote address as introduced him. He said the distinguished journalist and author of Jailed For Life and What A Country was the appropriate resource person to speak to the theme, having once been jailed for life by late military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha on trumped-up charges and also having once been a victim of state political repression.

“Ajibade was one of those people who spoke to power in the past at a time when Nigeria was at a T-junction with the military in power, and he was ‘Jailed for Life’ (title of his prison memoir after being jailed by Gen. Sani Abacha for life in the 1990s). Banning Twitter now seems mild compared to what happened back then. So, what is it that needs to be done? How did we get out of military (mis)rule and then have what we have now? Ajibade was jailed for life but Abacha died and now he will address ‘A Fork in the Road,’” Akinosho said.

Ajibade indeed did justice to the theme. He began his speech by expressing his appreciation to Toyin Akinosho, Jahman Anikulapo and the rest of the Lagos Book and Art Festival, LABAF, team for organizing the fiesta. “The resilience with which they have been keeping this very important festival going since 1999 in a country that has no endowments for the arts is highly commendable,” he said. He also thanked Dame Taiwo Ajai- Lycett, “to whom the entire festival is dedicated this year, for her humanity.”

Ajibade said not only does Nigeria stand precariously at a crossroads but also urgent steps needs to be taken to address the challenges the nation is facing. He said Nigeria has been deeply wounded and in need of urgent healing. “We need to reimagine and remake it to avoid a total collapse,” he maintained.

“Compatriots, our country stands precariously at the fork in the road once again. Ranked very high in the world index of the most fragile countries, Nigeria is buffeted by many problems: constitutional crisis; regional autonomy agitation; ethnic conflicts; religious tensions; Boko Haram insurgency in many parts of the North-East; the reign of absolute terror by kidnappers and bandits across the country; authority stealing done now with more shameless impunity than we used to know,” he said.

The distinguished journalist also decried the systemic corruption in the country, the dilapidated public infrastructure, the decline of the economy exemplified by the continuous free fall of the value of our currency as well as the connivance of the executive and legislative arms of government to make the cost of governance more prohibitively higher than ever before even when the country’s foreign loan profile keeps mounting.

“Inflation is soaring high. At a time that a regular Nigerian survives barely on less than a dollar per day, 26 billion naira has just been approved for travels, meals, refreshments, sitting allowances, welfare package, etc., etc. for our president. Similar allowances were approved for governors, members of national and state assemblies, and others,” he said.

Ajibade also said the nation is indeed in dire straits as not only are many Nigerians dying of diseases that should not ordinarily kill them, there is a growing army of unemployed and unemployable youths who are frustrated and angry,

“The country continues to make many of these youths available for insurrection. We all witnessed a bit of their anger during the COVID-19 lockdowns and the #ENDSARS protests. Our public universities which used to be incubators and factories of transformative ideas are in ruins.

“The system is mass-producing flamboyant fraudsters like Hushpuppi, who are now the mentors and exemplars of hundreds of our youths. The traditional and religious ethics which used to be the backrest of our lives are now substantially eroded. Many families that used to frown at evil now tolerate it in order to survive,”

“How can a country that cannot protect its children expect them to grow and become patriotic adults? If they are children of our president, governors, ministers and top politicians, would they still be in captivity? Boko Haram had bombed many churches and worshippers in them. It had killed other Muslims as well who did not share its credo. To be very clear, for these insurgents, this is not an ethnic war: they had murdered hundreds of Kanuri, Hausa and Fulani. If they are not slitting their victim’s throats, if they are not eating their hearts because they are infidels, if they are not running their own state within our republic, they are pursuing poor farmers and old people to the Internally Displaced Persons Camps and setting them ablaze.

However, Ajibade hinged “this open and hidden war which rages on on many years of leadership failures and war profiteering. “There have been hundreds of casualties on both sides. War profiteers—Generals, Ministers, Senators and House of Representatives members, contractors and advisers to the president—are making fortunes from this war. Would they allow it to end? Bandits who are copycats of Boko Haram are springing up every day across Northern Nigeria. They keep girls as sex slaves.

“Ritualists who enjoy the patronage of many top Nigerians are enjoying a boom in their trade of human parts. Kidnapping people for ransom has become an easy and quick way of making money all over Nigeria now. Many parents are scared stiff to keep their children and wards in boarding houses situated outside of towns. What the Niger Delta militants inaugurated in the creeks is now being replicated all over the place. Add all of that to the herdsmen/farmers conflicts and the agitations of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, that threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria.”

Ajibade also expressed his disagreement with those who say glibly that Nigeria’s diverse nationalities and distinct culture are a major impediment to its unity, saying that problem is the management of them.

“I disagree. The trouble is not with our different ethnicities; the problem is the management of them. The agitations of different nationalities have always been there, simmering, but they have always been assuaged one way or another. However, today it is very clear that the people empowered by the constitution to promote good governance, maintain order and security, dedicate to unity, harmony, welfare and peace of mind of all persons living in this nation have been overwhelmed by the menaces in the country they’ve helped to create and abdicated their responsibilities,” he maintained.

What then is to be done? The author and journalist said the answer to the country’s problems is not in the angry and emotional mobilization going on in some Pentecostal and charismatic wings of orthodox churches to install a Christian president.

“There is nothing wrong in sensitizing people to go out and vote. In fact, we need more of that on all fronts. But the purpose should be for something that is bigger than ourselves. If Boko Haram is mad, must we become insane like Nwibe in Chinua Achebe’s short story, “The Madman”?

“Why must we replace the dogma of a crazy sect with the dogma of some robbers, hypocrites, charlatans, literal interpreters of The Holy Bible and prosperity pastors?”

Ajibade said Nigerians must pay attention to the structure upon which the superstructure of affliction is built. “To my mind, the answer to the insurgency of Boko Haram and other crises lies in defeating the very conditions that made, and still, make them possible.

“We must pay much attention to the structure upon which the superstructure of afflictions is built. When the principles of equity, justice and freedom are perverted in a country, that country becomes a Hobbesian jungle.

“The solution is not to enthrone a quasi- theocratic state. Secularism enshrined in our constitution should be defended to the death. We have had enough of manipulation of religion and ethnicity by some ethnic irredentists and religious bigots.

Ajibade then concluded by saying that we must do more of organizing than agonizing. “Compatriots, we must do less of agonising and more of organising. This will require a lot of hard work and serious thinking. The walk on this road will not be easy. And as we go down this road, we must defy the gods of tribalism, nepotism, bigotry, opportunism, crass materialism, distractions, etc., etc.

“It will demand discipline and a profound sense of history. We are lucky to have heroes around the world on whose shoulders we can solidly stand for ideas that will help us to unfurl the banners of a just and humane future for our country. Let that be our cause and commitment at this troubling time,” Ajibade maintained.