Lagos provides temporary abode for Yoruba Nation rally victim’s family

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos State Government on Saturday provided a temporary furnished two-bedroom apartment for the family of the victim of the Yoruba Nation rally, Jumoke Oyeleke.

Jumoke, a 25-year-old salesgirl was allegedly killed by a stray bullet on July 3, 2021 during a ‘Yoruba Nation’ rally at the Ojota area of Lagos.

Represented by Titi Oshodi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Administration, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the apartment was to alleviate the family’s immediate need.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-bedroom apartment is located at Irawo, in Ikorodu area where the mother of the victim, Mrs Ifeoluwa Oyeleke, was presented with a cheque of N1 million to begin a business.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state government would take further actions to ameliorate the sufferings of the family.

”Since the time of the incident, we have been following up with her state and we have being to her initial place of abode. Immediately the incident happened, we started to follow up with her, to find out how she’s doing, especially economically.

”So, thinking from the visits to her initial place of abode, if it is not possible to bring up or return the dead, we can at least ameliorate as much of the suffering and ease life as much as possible for the people that the departed have left behind.

“So, here we are at the new place of abode of Mrs Ifeoluwa Oyeleke with her children. We want to also present a little bit of a token, to help ease into the next phase of life,” he said.

Reacting, Oyeleke thanked the state government for the gesture, adding that she and her children had lived in a shanty for over a year after their abode was sold to a developer

Oyeleke is a domestic help, who engages in washing people’s clothes and sweeping compounds.

”I thank the government for remembering me and my children. God will bless Gov. Sanwo-Olu and what happened to me will not be his portion. God will grant his heart desires.

”I want the government to help me find a profitable job, so I can train my children properly.

”The house is rented and I cannot afford to renew the rent after the three years that was paid for, so I would love to be employed profitably,” she said.