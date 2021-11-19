JUST IN: Delta governorship aspirant, Kenneth Okpara, dies at 60

By Nehru Odeh

Governorship aspirant and former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in Delta Sate Olorogun Kenneth Oghenerhoro Okpara is dead.

The international financial expert, astute political leader, Urhobo patriot, and pan-Deltan died in Warri on Friday.

Okpara, who had signified his intention to run for governor in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta state, had, before his untimely demise, been garnering support across the state. A grassroots politician he showed so much love for his people in Eku, his hometown, and earned their unwavering support.

He was Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning during the Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan-led administration in Delta State, where not only did he put his financial knowledge and business acumen to bear in the economic development of the state but also left his footprints.

Born into the great Okpara Dynasty of Eku on February 8, 1961, in Eku Community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, he had his Primary Education at C.M.S, in Eku .

He attended the prestigious Saint Peter’s Claver’s College, Aghalokpe, a school that produced Prof, P.P Ekeh, an internationally-acclaimed Sociologist and scholar and other outstanding leaders in Nigeria’s public and private sectors. He later proceeded to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where he bagged (Bsc. Accounting) in 1987.

He later bagged a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) degree at the prestigious Cambridge University, Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK).

Okpara was a product of Havard University, JFK School of Government Executive Education (Cutting Edge of Development Thinking Programme) May, 2013, and Cambridge University London, Judge Business School, April, 2011.

He was an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria,1999, fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation 1998, Microsoft Professional-Internet (MCP- 1) 2000, Microsoft Certified System (MCSE) 2000.

He was also an International Financial Expert and a Chartered Accountant with strong leadership and analytical skills.

The late Senior Financial Management Specialist with the World Bank was saddled with the responsibilities of Financial Management, implementation support and supervision of its funded and multi donor trust fund investment projects in Afghanistan, South Asia.

He worked as a co-Task Team Leader / Manager for Public Financial Management Projects funded by the World Bank here in Nigeria as well.

He was appointed the Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning in September 2011-July 2013 by Dr. Ewetan Uduaghan, former governor of Delta State.

He proved himself a financial guru whose tenure led to the boosting of the economic base of Delta State and later appointed as the Honourable Commissioner for Finance by the same former governor, Uduaghan,