Wema Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

As the world intensifies efforts to tackle the climate crisis, Nigeria’s leading digital-driven financial institution, Wema Bank, has reiterated its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and helping to avoid dangerous climate change through innovative environmentally sustainable practices.

These innovations have continued to drive staff productivity, operational efficiency, and increased customer satisfaction, and the bank has further affirmed that it would continue on this sustainability path. Recall that the climate crisis and the need to urgently address it was again spotlighted at the recently concluded COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

One of such environmentally-friendly innovations adopted by Wema Bank is the powering of 23 of its branches nationwide with solar energy which has helped to reduce carbon emission by 800 metric tonnes.

Another of its initiatives, known as PurpleWorks, has reduced paper usage by 80% and improved operational efficiency, while 46 branches enlisted under the its recycling initiative have generated over 7000kg of recyclables to boost a cleaner environment.

“There is a need to reduce emissions that could lead to dangerous climate change in the future. We are already suffering the consequences of global warming, and Wema Bank as socially responsible organisation is committed to environmental sustainability through several initiatives,” Head, Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, Wema Bank, Mrs Abimbola Agbejule said.

Some of the bank’s other initiatives, she disclosed, include “the use of LED bulbs which require 40% less energy usage, an effluent water system that aids wastewater recycling in the head office and generator shutdown policy that reduces daily diesel consumption and carbon emission, while also improving work-life balance.”

Agbejule added that Wema Bank’s other environmental sustainability practices include a dual toilet flushing system to conserve water for other uses, virtual meetings, video conferencing and carpooling to reduce carbon emissions and environmental clean-up, as well as advocacy comprising community and coastal clean-ups to prevent environmental pollution.

“We all owe it a duty to protect the environment because we are by so doing protecting ourselves and our future. The world is experiencing intense drought, storms, flooding and heatwaves, among others outcomes that are destroying livelihoods and communities. We all need to act to save our world, hence our commitment to environmental sustainability at Wema Bank,” she said.

Wema Bank has, over the years, demonstrated a remarkable commitment to environmental sustainability with several initiatives.