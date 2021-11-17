Death Of Masters’ Degree Student: Police Confirm Oduduwa University Founder’s Arrest

Dr Ramon Adedoyin, founder of Oduduwa University and Ile-Ife Polytechnic and Chairman of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, was, on Monday, arrested by the Osun State Police Command. Reason: The murder of Sunday Adegoke Oludare, a Master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

Yemisi Opalola, the Police spokesman spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode.

The CP revealed that Adedoyin “is currently in police detention undergoing interrogation in connection with the case while the police are awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital.”

He however thanked members of the public, especially the bereaved family, students, and management of OAU for their patience to, as Tribune reported, allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation on the matter.

He further reiterated the commitment of the state police command to ensure justice is done and assured that no matter the personality of the person involved in the case, if found culpable, such a person would be brought to justice.

He also assured that updates on the case would be made public as the event unfolds.

It would be recalled that the command had earlier arrested six persons in connection with the case after the reported death of Mr Timothy Adegoke, the Masters degree student.