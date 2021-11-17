Akeredolu Nominates Ademola Olateju, 13 Others Commissioners, 7 Special Advisers

Akeredolu Nominates Ademola Olateju, 13 Others Commissioners, 7 Special Advisers

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 4:25 am


 

Rotimi Akeredolu, Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Ondo State,

..appoints DG on Performance Mornitoring

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers.

Among them is the US based columnist and public intellectual, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju from Epinmi in Akoko South East.

Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju

This is contained in a statement signed by Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ondo State on 16 November 16, 2021

The commissioner nominees are, according to the statement, as follows:

i. Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South East

ii. Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South West

iii. Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East

iv. Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North West

v. Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North

vi. Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre

vii. Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore

viii. Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje

ix. Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele

x. Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo

xi. Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa

xii. Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo East

xiii. Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West

xiv. Chief Olayato Aribo- Ose

Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following:

i. Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole

ii. Dr. (Mrs)Wunmi Ilawole

iii. Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye

iv. Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye

v. Mrs Olamide Falana

vi. Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile

vii. Mr Niyi Oseni

The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.

Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    11 hours ago

    My Take On the leaked Lagos #EndSARS Panel Report
    14 hours ago

    Ecobank Announces First Set of Weekly Beneficiaries in Super Rewards Season 2
    #EndSaRS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos; US says no evidence of massacre of protesters at the venue 14 hours ago

    Lekki Pogrom: The Government Lied
    14 hours ago

    NGO Pushes for Good Leadership, Sets Education Agenda
    Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa: expelled by UniIlorin for beating up lecturer 14 hours ago

    Assault of lecturer: UNILORIN expels student
    16 hours ago

    Zik Deserves November 16 To Be National Holiday
    16 hours ago

    EndSARS Panel: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up 4-member Committee for White Paper Report
    Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire: NARD accuses him of inaction over ongoing strike 21 hours ago

    COVID-19: Vaccination can’t totally stop infection – Ehanire