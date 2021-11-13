Law Society of Ontario, Canada, Gives Johnson Babalola Professional Milestone Recognition

* Designates him a Certified Specialist in Citizenship, Immigration Law, Others

Topmarké Attorneys LLP has announced that, its group Managing Partner, Johnson Babalola. BL. LL. B, C.S, had been designated by the Law Society of Ontario as a Certified Specialist – Citizenship and Immigration Law: Immigration and Refugee Protection.

The Law Society of Ontario is the regulatory body for the legal profession in Ontario and also the official body in charge of recognizing licensed lawyers who have established and satisfied the requirement of being a leader in a designated area of law.

These individuals must have demonstrated extensive knowledge, experience, and exemplary standard of professional practice in this field. With over 30 years’ experience as a lawyer, at least 17 years of which have been spent practicing citizenship, immigration and refugee law, Johnson Babalola popularly known as JB, the Group Managing Partner of Topmarké Attorneys was conferred with the Certified Specialist Designation in Citizenship and Immigration Law: Immigration and Refugee Protection by the Law Society of Ontario on October 29, 2021.

According to a statement by the law firm, “We are proud to congratulate Johnson on this milestone recognition which will go a long way in encouraging many on the possibility of excelling as a professional in Canada.

Johnson holds a degree in law, certificates in Mining law, Immigration law, Workplace Investigations, Negotiation Fundamentals, and Counseling. He is a member of the Ontario (Canada) and Nigerian Bars. He is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

“According to Olukemi Oduwole, the Managing Partner of Topmarké Attorneys,

“The dedication Johnson has shown demonstrates a work ethic that few possess. The path he has taken has presented many challenges and also many milestones. Now Johnson steps forward with another outstanding achievement. His hard work paid off and his success deserves to be celebrated! Being one of the most talented people I know, it is with joy that I congratulate you on this significant achievement in your profession and career. I know J.B will keep shooting for the stars”.

“We are proud to celebrate JB’s sincere commitment to pursing an advanced level of skill with which to best serve the public and colleagues in the legal professions. A trailblazer of the legal profession”

This certification as a specialist in an area of specialization is recognized by the Law Society of Ontario with the “C.S.” designation. His extensive expertise covers the entire spectrum of citizenship, immigration, and refugee law. This includes but is not limited to Citizenship, Permanent Residence, Family and spousal sponsorships, Federal Court Reviews, Refugee claims and Appeals. Admissibility, Humanitarian and Compassionate applications, Pre-Removal risk assessment and stay of deportation.

In addition to his immigration practice, Johnson is also a Workplace investigator and Management trainer. He is well recognized for his advocacy for internationally trained and young lawyers as well as diversity and inclusion. The recognition of the hard work and excellent legal services provided by Johnson over the years serves as an additional motivation to continue providing top notch and experienced legal services to clients navigating the very sensitive area of citizenship and immigration law. Clients can also count on the same level of excellence across other practice areas.

Topmarké Attorneys LLP is a well-respected law firm that provides legal services to Canadian and international clients. The firm has its office in Toronto, Canada. The firm can boast of experienced, dedicated and professional lawyers and legal officers who are focused on assisting clients to achieve the results they desire