ISWAP terrorists kill Army General, 3 soldiers in Borno

A top officer of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers have been killed in troops battle Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday.

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuku said General Zirkusu was killed in a very rare display of gallantry as he led troops to provide reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists

However, he added that troops succeeded in neutralising several ISWAP terrorists, destroyed their weapons and vehicles during the encounter.

“In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filling this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A – Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare diplay of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

“The family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

“He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists,” Onyema said.