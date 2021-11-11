Tunde Bakare at 67: I washed clothes, fetched firewood for my education

Pastor Tunde Bakare, lawyer and head of Nigeria’s Latter Rain Church, is 67 years old today, 11 November.

In a 2014 interview with Nigeria’s leading TheNEWS magazine, he spoke on his early life and revealed how he had to do menial jobs to sponsor himself all through his education.

He was once a washerman,a plate washer in hotels and even a street hawker of firewood and water.

Bakare was born a Muslim in Abeokuts on 11 November 1954, but converted to Christianity in 1974.

He attended All Saints Primary School, Kemta, Abeokuta and subsequently Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, after which he studied law at the University of Lagos between 1977 and 1980. He was called to the Bar in 1981 and following his NYSC, he practiced law with Gani Fawehinmi Chambers, Rotimi Williams & Co and Burke & Co, Solicitors.

He established his own law firm Tunde Bakare & Co (El-Shaddai Chambers) in October 1984.

In May 1988, at the peak of his legal career he was called into ministry and he founded The Latter Rain Assembly (End-Time Church) now known as The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) on 1 April 1989 and is currently the Serving Overseer of the church.

*This video interview was first uploaded on this platform on 14 October 2014.

Listen to him: