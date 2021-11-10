Why Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers Staged Walkout in Court Today

When the Federal High Court, Abuja started sitting today, 10 November, Counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Abubakar, announced his appearance. Justice Binta Nyako was also expecting that the counsels to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), should show up. Nothing happened.

To the shock of all, Abubakar then told the court that Kanu’s lawyers, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, staged a walkout. According to him, they did this “because some of the lawyers, including the American lawyer, Bruce Fein, were denied access.”

Consequently, Justice Nyako adjourned the matter until 19 and 20 January.