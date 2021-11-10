How Kayset is expanding the sound of Afropop

Emmanuel Patrick, with the stage name Kayset, has announced the release of his debut EP in 2022. Keyset has unpublished songs with artists such as Dotman, Magnito, and Jamopyper, all of whom will be on the watch for his next E.P.

On November 19th, 2021, Kayset will release a new track called “Dorime,” which will serve as the EP’s final single.

Kayset expressed his excitement to work with Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Nasty C, Zlatan, and Davido in an interview with The Nation.

“Music is just a part of me. I can’t express myself without music. I consider music as a means of self-expression, and it always brings me delight while I’m doing it, he said.

Nigerian music has evolved over the years as a result of the influx of new talent who have introduced a variety of musical styles for listeners to enjoy.

The fact that new talents emerge from time to time is a dynamic characteristic of the music industry, which means there is always room for new and existing talent.

With the release of “JEJE” in 2019, Keyset made his first major move in the Nigerian music industry. “Nwanne” is the title of his single.

Yovi, a unique collaborator, is featured on the track. Keyset and Yovi collaborated to create a work that blends Igbo and Yoruba languages.

Keyset, from Delta State, said music is everything to him when he released ‘Nnanne’.

He grew up singing and rapping in secondary school (Eyinni High School, Ibadan), and he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Botany from the University of Calabar.

He explained that it was difficult for him to pursue music as a career because his family was opposed to it.

“Although my family kicked against me going into Music and I started singing at the age of 13. Similar to many other musicians, I also started getting familiar with music right from when I was in Church because am an active chorister and their major drumset player,”

Over the years, Keyset has experimented with a variety of sounds and genres, including AfroBeats, Pop, Reggae / Dancehall, R&B, and Hip Pop.

Chris Brown, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Bob Marley, Wande Coal, and Wizkid are among his key influences.

Kayset was nominated for and won a number of musical accolades in 2020, including the top Naija Music Awards – Best Afro Pop Single – Nomination and the Maxivibes Global Awards – Best Indigenous Song – Winner.