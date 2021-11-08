AnambraDecides: INEC holds supplementary poll in Ihiala Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on early Monday morning announced that the Anambra governorship election will be concluded with a supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday, 9 November.

Returning Officer for the election, Professor Florence Obi said to supplementary election will hold in Ihiala because of the failure of INEC to conduct elections there on Saturday.

She attributed the failure this failure to security challenges which made it impossible for the electoral body to deploy materials and personnel in the LGA.

“We have collated results for 20 out of the 21 local government areas. The outstanding results are for Ihiala Local Government Area where for various reasons, the commission could not deploy materials yesterday (Saturday).

“Consequently, based on Constitutional considerations and provisions of the Electoral Act as well as revised regulations and guidelines for the conduct of election issued by the commission, a supplementary election is indicated for Ihiala Local Government

Obi explained that collation of results could not be concluded and a winner declared without elections in the LGA.

“Clause 47 of the Revised Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections provides that supplementary elections shall be conducted where the commission due to logistic challenges is unable to deploy on Election Day,” Professor Obi said.

“Given the foregoing, it becomes imperative to bring Ihiala Local Government Area at par with the other 20 local government areas in this election before we can make a valid declaration in this election or take any further action based on the extant laws.

“Therefore, I, Professor Florence Banku Obi, in my capacity as Returning Officer for this election, hereby announce the suspension of the process of collation of results and declaration of a winner until a supplementary election is held in the 326 polling units in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

“I have conferred with the commission, being the body that fixes the date for the election, and the commission has decided that the supplementary election will take place on Tuesday, 9th November 2021. Therefore, the collation of results shall resume on Tuesday” she said.