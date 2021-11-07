Some things can’t be explained nor should they be

By Ademola H. Adigun

There was a multinational I was to join, but declined after accepting the offer. Then chose another job that was a two year contract. When I discussed with my dad and potential in-laws then, they felt I was not making the right decision. Tweetheart just wished me well.

About 3 months after, I called to say hello to my former boss that had made the declined job possible. She said “Demolus, I was surprised you turned down the job, but I think God loves you, your team all died in an accident on the Lagos -Ibadan expressway. There is no way you wouldn’t have been part of that trip”

I did not think God “hated” those that died. I do not think it was their time either. I just think it dumb luck. I wouldn’t go to church to testify on such issues. I think it sick to feel special when bad luck happens to others. Grace is what we all enjoy.

One of the contractors at the collapsed site is a friend of my wife. He must have celebrated a large contract like that. And he was a Moslem just to balance the trending reject video. Taju, had grown that business. I have used people he trained on projects. They do a good job. As I type his body is yet to be recovered. 5 of his staff are confirmed dead. They left Abuja to earn a living. They did not offend God.

Tweetheart is an architect. I have in some instances when we are both coincidentally in Lagos, visited her on similar sites. Had we encountered misfortune, it would have been just that: misfortune. Would it be wrong to visit a wife on a site if you are both in the same location? Would it have been God mis-ordering my steps?

Our society is stagnant and declining because we must bring theology and our warped ideas and practice of religion to all matters. We have been so conditioned and manipulated that exercising the muscle called a brain is hard for us.

What we should have is a shared sense of grief. An indignation against poor standards. Not making dumb religious points.

Who amongst us is sure on how we shall die?