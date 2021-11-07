How Pastor Adeboye battled with a voice in the bush over RCCG leadership

By Bisi Daniels

An aspect of Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s disarming humility is his ability to share the wretchedness of his background without worries.

He recently had no qualms admitting that he was born in the bush during a visitation service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Victory House in London. Some 79 years ago, Ifewara, Osun State, where he was born, was a remote village, with his house perching on the outskirts.

“I have always loved the bush because I was born in the bush; I went to school in the bush. Even when I was going to the university, it was in the bush because except for the University of Nigeria – Nsukka, not many people knew of a place called Nsukka then,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “when I left the university, I went to teach in a bush (a village in Ondo State); and years later in Lagos, I lived in a little house surrounded by bush.”

One day, in the bush around his house, he had a memorable encounter with a voice, which insisted on a ministerial path he didn’t want to chart.

He recounted the experience, in his usual style, with the fine details: “I heard a voice speaking to me and the Spirit of God made it so wonderfully different that I didn’t even ask who was speaking.

“My Father-in-the-Lord had traveled, and before he did, a service to send him off was held, at which we sang a song, “We will meet again.”

“That voice said that your father has travelled to Jerusalem, and you sang that you will see him again.”

I confirmed, “Yes.”

It continued: “What if he doesn’t come back?

“Ha, of course, he will come back!” I said hurriedly.

‘Well, suppose he doesn’t come back; who will succeed him?’

“I said that there are some Big Pastors in the Church, the people who had been with him since the beginning of the Church. I even mentioned names.

“Any name I mentioned the Voice ruled out with reasons – some of them secrets never heard of.

“And after I had presented all the pastors I felt could take over the leadership of the church, the Voice asked a scary question, ‘What about you?’

“I said: ‘How can it be me?’”

“I wasn’t even a Pastor then – Just a Worker.

“But the Voice returned, ‘That was how David was picked in the bush.’

“At that point, I suddenly realised that the conversation was taking a dangerous turn, so I said: ‘What is my concern?’

“It was then that I became conscious of the fact that I was alone in the bush.

“Days later, My-father-in-the-Lord returned safely, and I was glad that the voice was wrong. But not long after his return, he came to where I was, pointed at me and said he wanted to see me in his office.

“When I went to see him, he said: ‘I will be ordaining you in two week’s time.

“Then, suddenly, I remembered that I said I wasn’t even a Pastor and then I knew that I was in trouble.

“My wife and I fasted for two weeks for God to change His mind about what was unfolding, but He didn’t.

“My day came, and it didn’t matter that I was in the bush. God located me.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, who rose quickly to be the General Overseer of the church, explained that when the time comes for God to choose a person for an assignment, He can locate the individual anywhere and there are clear indications of His decision.

His testimony illustrated his sermon, titled “A New Dawn,” anchored on 1 Samuel 16: 1 and 10-13. It was transcribed by the Discovery Media Crew.

“When your Day comes; it doesn’t matter where you are; God will locate you,” he said, citing more examples.

* David was on the field, but his Day came and God located him there.

* God located Moses at the backside of the desert.

* He located Joseph in Prison. When his Day came, he woke up in the morning a prisoner and went to bed later as Prime Minister of the Greatest Nation at that time.

* In the case of Elisha, he was busy on the farm, but God located him there.

* Peter was busy fishing with so much frustration because he caught nothing until his encounter with Jesus.

According to the General Overseer, God could send a prophet when a person’s time has come.

Hosea 12:13 says: “And by a Prophet, the LORD brought Israel out of Egypt, and by a Prophet was he Preserved.”

The Scripture also says, “Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but He revealeth His secret unto His servants the prophets.”

Pastor Adeboye said another way one would know that their day has come is when God by-passes others to get to His choice.

The Scripture says: “But our God is in the Heavens: He hath done whatsoever He hath pleased.” He is the “Original Majesty.”

It also says that: “I would have mercy on who I will have mercy, compassion on who I will have compassion.

And therefore, it is not of him that willeth or of him that runneth but of God that showeth Mercy.”

Pastor Adeboye added that another way for a person to know his or her day has come is when they become unstoppable.

David was forgotten in the bush, tending sheep when Samuel arrived at their house to anoint a king. But after all his siblings had been rejected, the Prophet would not sit down until David arrived. The revered prophet remained standing.

After they brought in David and the Man- of – God anointed him and pronounced him King, even his brothers were not happy.

“Once your Day comes, it’s just like the Bible says: The Light shines in darkness and darkness cannot overcome it,” Pastor Adeboye explained, recalling that despite several attempts, King Saul could not kill David.

The General Overseer had himself survived many attempts to derail his purpose on earth.

He recalled that his family had had a “feast” on one New Year Day, and everyone was full when “someone well known to the family” sent food to them, but they were all full.

Rather than waste the food, they decided to give it to a dog that had puppies. But an hour after they gave it part of the food, it died.

Again, citing the example of David, Pastor Adeboye said for one’s day to begin, even when it has come, one has to learn how to surrender.

“God will never force you; He may have the best of plans for your life, but He won’t force you,” he said.

“If God says: I want to bless you and you say I don’t want to be blessed; He will say, ‘no problem.’

“ For your time to come, surrender your life to Jesus Christ, forsake your sins, He will forgive you and bless you according to His plan.”