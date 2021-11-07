#AnambraDecides: Ifeanyi Ubah floors Soludo in Nnewi North

#AnambraDecides: Ifeanyi Ubah floors Soludo in Nnewi North

Sunday, November 7, 2021 4:04 pm


Ifeanyi Ubah: defeats Soludo in Nnewi North

Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of Young Progressibes Party, YPP has been declared the winner of Nnewi North Local Government as declaration of results of Anambra governorship election held on Saturday continues.

Ubah polled 6485 polled votes to defeat defeat Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA who polled 3,369.

The loss was the first by Soludo who has won in all the Local Governments announced so far

Ubah hails from Nnewi North Local Government Area and he is representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

