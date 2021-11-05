AnambraDecides: Residents desert roads, streets in Awka

By Jethro Ibileke

Commercial and human activities were at its lowest ebb in the city of Awka, capital of Anambra State in the early hours of Friday, in spite of the call-off of the stay-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Major highways and streets of the city were deserted by residents. Also deserted were most places of business (including major firms), public eateries and commercial motor companies.

Most of the vehicles seen plying the ever busy Onitsha-Enugu road were those of security operatives who are on election duty in the state and a few commercial buses and tricycles.

The popular UNIZIC Junction and Aroma area of the city were devoid of the usual hustling and bustling they are known for.

Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, had Thursday night announced a call-off of the one week order, to enable residents of the state to participate in Saturday’s governorship election.

Commuters were stranded at Regina Junction, along the Onitsha/Enugu highway, seeking to board the few available commercial vehicles to their respective destinations.

The few food vendors who came out with food to sell were crowded by security men others, as all the eateries the line the Regina Caeli Road were under lock and key.

Heavily armed Police officers were also visible in the area as they paraded the streets and major roads.

A resident who gave her name simply as Ebele, told our Correspondent that the streets are empty because not many are aware of the cancellation of the stay-at-home order of the IPOB.

“Oga, you can’t blame anyone for staying away from the streets. They may not have heard if the cancellation. I only heard of it this morning myself.

“Before now, everybody knew what the order meant. Anyone who came out during the order to stay at home did that at his or her own peril. It was an order we must obey or we face whatever consequences that came with disobeying it,” she said.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of people in the streets and major roads are gradually increasing.