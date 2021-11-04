Leave Osinbajo out of the politics in sadness

Leave Osinbajo out of the politics in sadness

Thursday, November 4, 2021 6:34 pm


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo photos; Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo photo: Tolani Alli

By Richard Akinnola

It is most unfortunate that at a time when people are mourning over the collapse of the Ikoyi building and the loss of several lives in the most unfortunate circumstances, some mischief makers are trying to scorecheap political goals and use this very sad situation to tarnish the name and image of our hardworking and humble Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

The Social media has suddenly become awash with information trying to link the VP directly or indirectly to the collapsed structure.

Some stories say the developer, Mr Femi Osibiona is a front for some big guns in Government, others directly say the land is owned by the VP, whilst others make a veiled connection to the Governor of Lagos.
For the avoidance of doubt and for the sake of those who may be misled by the spurious and totally unfounded statements, we as concerned colleagues and friends of the VP wish to make it clear that the VP has never been involved , neither does he have any ownership interest in the developers Company or business.

The facts can be easily verified from the Corporate affairs Commission or land registry which the malicious writers have failed to check or show a connection between the VP and the collapsed building.

We commiserate with the families of those who have lost lives and limbs as well as those still in agony of not knowing what the fate of those beneath the rubles in this most unfortunate incident. We urge that as Nigerians, we should show more compassion and empathy to grieving compatriots rather than attempting to score political goals through it.

Thank You

* Richard Akinnola for and on behalf of friends and associates of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu 15 mins ago

    Anambra Election: IPOB Cancels Sit-at-home, Tells Electorate to Vote
    Officers of Nigeria Police Force 4 hours ago

    Anambra: Gunmen kill 6 policemen in two attacks
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Tribunal to Probe Ikoyi Building Collapse
    6 hours ago

    Olikoye
    6 hours ago

    Andrew Larri: Exit of Nigeria’s Great Goalkeeper
    7 hours ago

    What governorship elections of New Jersey, Virginia, mean to Biden
    South African writer Damon Galgut: wins 2021 Booker Prize 13 hours ago

    Why South African writer Damon Galgut won 2021 Booker Prize
    1 day ago

    Ikoyi Collapsed Buidling Updated: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Panel of Inquiry