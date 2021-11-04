Ikoyi collapsed building: Sanwo-Olu declares 3 days of mourning

Ikoyi collapsed building: Sanwo-Olu declares 3 days of mourning

Thursday, November 4, 2021 9:36 pm


Femi Osibona, developer of the Ikoyi collapsed building

The corpse of Femi Osibona, the developer of the 21-storey building that crumbled on Gerald road, Ikoyi, Lagos was recovered on Thursday, 4 November.

That was after emergency workers dug through the debris of the collapsed structure, owned by Osibona’s company, Fourscore Heights Limited.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred on Monday, 1 November. No fewer than 32 persons are believed to have died in the incident.

All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, as Gbenga Omoroso, Information Commissioner put it, has visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building. He was today at the hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of Inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents.
.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Praisesong for Ben
    Femi Osibona, CEO Fourscore Heights, developers of the collapsed 21-storey building: His remains recovered in the rubble of the building 4 hours ago

    Body of Osibona, developer of collapsed Ikoyi building recovered
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu 5 hours ago

    Anambra Election: IPOB Cancels Sit-at-home, Tells Electorate to Vote
    7 hours ago

    Leave Osinbajo out of the politics in sadness
    Officers of Nigeria Police Force 8 hours ago

    Anambra: Gunmen kill 6 policemen in two attacks
    10 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Tribunal to Probe Ikoyi Building Collapse
    10 hours ago

    Olikoye
    11 hours ago

    Andrew Larri: Exit of Nigeria’s Great Goalkeeper