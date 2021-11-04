Body of Osibona, developer of collapsed Ikoyi building recovered

The remains of Femi Osibona, owner and developer of the collapsed 21- storey building in Ikoyi was discovered in the rubble of the downed building on Thursday evening.

Osibona was the CEO Fourscore Heights, developers of the building.

His body was among the about 38 bodies recovered so far from the high – rise building which collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Lagos commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso confirmed the recovery of the body.

“He is dead. He was brought out dead this evening”, he said.

The exact number of persons inside the building when it collapsed was not known as the Lagos State Government said there was no manifest of about workers on the site from the contractor.

Nine persons have been rescued alive so far.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared three days of mourning over the collapsed Ikoyi building, which occurred on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said no fewer than 32 persons were believed to have died in the incident as at 2.00p.m. of Thursday.

He said that all flags were to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

The governor said that the mourning would begin on Friday and end on Sunday.

”The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu had visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those believed to have been trapped under debris of the 21-storey building.

He was also at the hospital on Thursday to cheer up those injured, before swearing in a six-member panel of inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents.