Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has set up a high powered commission

of inquiry to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the Gerrard Road building collapse.

The panel set up consists of the following persons:

1. Tpl Tayo Ayinde – Chairman

2. Dr Akintilo IdrIs Adeleke

3. Arc Yinka Ogundairo

4. Bldr Godfrey O Godfrey

5. Mrs Bunmi Ibrahim

6. Ekundayo Onajobi Esq – Secretary