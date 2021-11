Few months after he came into limelight following the lavish burial of his mother, socialite and entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has attracted the attention of Nigeria’s anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Reports indicated that Cubana who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja at about 12 p.m. on Monday was still being interrogated by operatives of the commission late into the evening.

Cubana was allegedly was allegedly arrested over money laundering and tax fraud.

He is still being detained as at the time of filing in this story.