Joe Okei-Odumakin Delivered of Set of Twins in US

Widow of of the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, was delivered of a set of twins in the United States on 27 October 2021.

The two got married in 1997, had a baby girl, named Joe in 2000; the second in 2003. They called him Abraham, to honour the late Pa Abraham Adesanya, Afenifere leader.

The Odumakin family wrote:

“The ‘miracle’ birth fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin towards the end of his sojourn on earth to have another baby to be named after him.

The twins are coming 18 years after the last childbirth.

After he survived a three-day coma in 2020 and a few months before he succumbed to the illness that eventually but unexpectedly claimed his life, YO, as he is fondly called, developed a strong desire for him and his wife to have another baby.

Thank God Joe did not dither or procrastinate as she took in just about the time YO took ill and never recovered.

It was good news that Joe conceived but YO never got to hear the news of his wishes coming to pass as he did not make it out of the ventilator.

He had, however, prophetically left words concerning what the baby or babies should be called if his wishes materialised.

YO was so accurate in his predictions that they could be twins (and their sex) that he gave the names of the babies and told his wife how he would raise them.

While many may interpret this to mean that YO had premonition about his death, it was only a strong desire expressed by him to have babies that he would dot over and who would possibly step into his “aluta” shoes.

It’s a dream come true!

On behalf of the family.”