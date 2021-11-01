21-Storey Building collapse in Ikoyi Lagos

A 20-storey building has reportedly collapsed in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The building was said have collapsed on Monday afternoon at Alexandria Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to an eye witness, Bamudele Salam, “It is a few meters away from a meeting we were having in NAPIMS, Plot 36 Gerrard Road, Ikoyi”.

When he was alive, Pastor TB Joshua lost one of his church buildings to collapse. The matter had to be dragged to court to find out who did what in the design and construction.

Generally, buildings collapse, according to the constructor.org, due to following reasons:

Artificial reasons:

-Soil with less bearing capacity.

-Proper Foundation not provided.

-Reinforcement corroded.

-Errors in structural design.

-Inferior quality of cement and integrants is used.

-Less amount of reinforcement provided.

-Use after the expiry of life of buildings.

-Maintenance not done properly.

Natural reasons:

-Earthquake

-Landslides or settlement of Sub-base soil due to over drainage.

-Tsunami

-Typhoon and winds with high speed.