Tinubu: Why I visited Buhari

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed speculations that his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday has to do with politics.

TTinubu who visited President Buhari at his official residence, State House, Abuja spoke to journalists after the closed-door meeting.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the former Lagos Governor dismissed the insinuation that he was in the presidential villa to discuss politics with the president.

He, however, stated that his Sunday’s mission to the seat of power was to thank President Buhari for visiting him when he was recovering from a surgery at his residence in London

He said, ”I came only to thank, first of all, the president for his visit to my residence in London when I was ……after the surgery, and wishing me well, lifting my spirit.

Indeed, what an exceptional leader will do.

”That’s what I came for and to welcome him back from the trip from Saudi Arabia

”No politics, just courtesy call, thanking him in a big way, that’s all.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari had on Aug. 13 visited the APC chieftain in London,

The president, who had stayed back in London after attending the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE 2021-2025), paid Tinubu what had been described in some quarters as ”surprised and unexpected visit”.

The president also received briefing from Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, at the Presidential Villa on Sunday.

”I’m here to seek the blessings of Mr President for him to honour the Nigerian Naval in commissioning the indigenously built Boat 3, which is one of the three we are building by the Nigerian Naval dockyard staff in Lagos comes December this year,” he said after the meeting.

He stated that the president’s response was to the invitation was positive

” Yes, the response is positive because it prides us as a nation that we can build something from the scratch to finish by our own shipyard.

”So, it’s a pride to us,” he added.