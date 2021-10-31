PDP’s National Convention: Ayu, New Chairman and Other NWC Members

By Richard Elesho

After overcoming a major legal mine, placed by Prince Uche Secondus, its embattled former National Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has concluded it’s National Convention.

At the Convention which held as scheduled, at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Saturday 30th-Sunday 31st October, a new set of members from various parts of the country were elected into the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, to take over its leadership.

Twenty-one people were elected at the convention. Except for the position of Deputy National Chairman South, and Deputy National Chairman North, which were contested, other officers emerged by consensus and unopposed.

See the full list of the newly-elected national officials of the main opposition party below:

National Chairman – Iyorchia Ayu

Deputy National Chairman (North) – Umar Damagum (Contested)

Deputy National Chairman (South) – Taofeek Arapaja (Contested)

National Secretary – Samuel Anyanwu (Unopposed)

National Treasurer – Ahmed Mohammed (Unopposed)

National Organising Secretary – Umar Bature (Unopposed)

National Financial Secretary – Daniel Woyegikuro (Unopposed)

National Women’s Leader – Professor Stella Effah-Attoe (Unopposed)

National Youth Leader – Muhammed Suleiman (Contested)

National Legal Adviser – Kamaldeen Ajibade (Unopposed)

National Publicity Secretary – Debo Ologunagba (Unopposed)

National Auditor – Okechuckwu Daniel (Unopposed)

Deputy National Secretary – Setoji Kosheodo (Unopposed)

Deputy National Treasurer – Ndubisi David (Unopposed)

Deputy National Publicity Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi (Unopposed)

Deputy National Organising Secretary – Ighoyota Amori (Unopposed)

Deputy National Financial Secretary – Adamu Kamale (Unopposed)

Deputy National Women’s Leader – Hajara Wanka (Unopposed)

Deputy National Youth Leader – Timothy Osadolor (Unopposed)

Deputy National Legal Adviser – Okechukwu Osuoha (Unopposed)

Deputy National Auditor – Abdulrahman Mohammed (Unopposed)

The new National Chairman, Dr. Ayu in a remark said the PDP was on its way back to power and called on Nigerians to support its efforts.

The new NWC members-elect will assume office effectively in December, at the expiration of tenure of the incumbents.