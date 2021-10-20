Ecobank Day 2021: Staff and Families Set To “Walk Against Mental Health Disorder

Ecobank Day 2021: Staff and Families Set To “Walk Against Mental Health Disorder

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 10:43 pm


 

Ecobank

All is now set for the various activities to mark this year’s Ecobank Day across 33 African countries where it operates. The Ecobank Day is a flagship annual event when staff of the pan African bank show commitment and give back to local communities where the bank has operations.

 

This year’s event scheduled for Saturday 23 October will focus on creating awareness on how to check mental health issues and stop the discrimination against victims of mental health. Arrangements have been made for staff, their families, customers, and members of the community to engage in health walks across the country, health checks and fitness sessions, amongst others.

 

Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Ecobank Nigeria, Jide Sipe said this year’s Ecobank Day with the theme: Mental Health – Time to Talk and Act! marks the start of the final year of the three-year campaign to raise awareness and help prevent Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Africa.  He noted that the bank will be hosting impactful discussion sessions and mental health empowerment training programs to further raise awareness and help reduce stigma and discrimination in Nigeria.

 

According to him, apart from marking the Ecobank Day with a webinar, which is both virtual and physical, the bank has also lined up various activities to enhance the mental status of various Nigerians. He explained further that “In the webinar, we will discuss mental health disorders, raise awareness about them, and the care and support options available. We will be encouraging people to talk about their feelings and suggest lifestyle behaviour changes which can also make a difference – like exercising regularly. There is often a lot of stigmas around mental health.

 

Those affected can face isolation, exclusion from work and family life, increased stress levels, negative addictive behaviours and substance abuse. No one should be made to feel ashamed because of a mental health issue. It can happen to anyone at any time.”

 

Due to the importance of the topic, Ecobank Nigeria has invited select speakers that will be making presentations on the Day. They include Dr Olusola Olowookere, Consultant Psychiatrist/ Forensic Medical Examiner; Titilayo Medunoye, Founder/CEO, Milky Express; Oluwakemi Akintoyese, Clinical Psychologist; Hadiza Blell -Olo (Di’Ja), Artist and Humanitarian); Dr. Tomilola Oyekunle, a registered Psychologist and host of others, 

 

Since the inaugural Ecobank Day in 2013, Ecobank employees have supported a variety of causes and shown compassion for the welfare of our various local communities. Previous initiatives have focused on orphanages, cancer screening, education, maternal healthcare, safe water supply and malaria prevention.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    11 hours ago

    Osinbajo’s Advice to Young Nigerians to Join Politics
    16 hours ago

    Why Bola Tinubu May Become President of Nigeria
    Queen Elizabeth 11 18 hours ago

    Royal rest: Queen Elizabeth told by doctors to take a break
    20 hours ago

    One year after #EndSARS, what next?
    Andy Uba: APC governorship candidate for Anambra election: predicts victory for his party 21 hours ago

    Repetition of Theatre of the Absurd in Anambra Elections
    22 hours ago

    How We’ll Promote Esan Language, Culture – Esan Okpa
    1 day ago

    Tribute to Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi
    2 days ago

    #EndSARS: State Government, Lagos Youths Broker Reconciliation