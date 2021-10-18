Medical School: Sterling Performance of Akinwunmi Adesina’s Niece

Medical School: Sterling Performance of Akinwunmi Adesina’s Niece

Monday, October 18, 2021 5:50 pm


Joy Adesina

Joy Adesina, niece of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) recently emerged as the top graduating student in Medicine at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile –Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Her record-breaking and exceptional list of nine top awards and 10 distinctions, according to, Dr. Victor Oladokun, Senior Advisor to the President (Communication and Stakeholder Engagement), African Development Bank Group Abidjan include the following:

AWARDS:

  1. NIGERIA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PRIZE: To the student with the best overall result in the M.B.Ch.B degree examination
  2. FACULTY PRIZE: For the candidate with the best overall performance in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.
  3. OLANINGBE MAKANJUOLA MEMORIAL PRIZE: To the best student in Medicine and Medical Specialities in Part 111 MBChB degree examination.
  4. DR. OLUYEMI O. BADERO FOUNDATION PRIZE: For the best overall student in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) Final Examination in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences
  5. MAJOR GENERAL OLUFEMI OLUTOYE PRIZE: To the student with the best overall performance in the first professional examination
  6. ADELINE OLU AJAYI: To the best graduating student in Physiology in the second MBChB Examination
  7. GLAXO ALLENBURY PRIZE: To the student with the best result in the final M.B.Ch. B degree examination in Paediatrics
  8. PAEDIATRIC ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA PRIZE: To the student with the best result in the final M.B.Ch. B degree examination in Paediatrics
  9. PROFESSOR O TAIWO MEMORIAL PRIZE: To the student with the highest mark in clinical examination in the final MB.Ch.B examination in Paediatrics

DISTINCTIONS:
1. Distinction in Surgery
2. Distinction in Community Health
3. Distinction in Obstetrics and Gynecology
4. Distinction in Pediatrics and Child Health
5. Distinction in Dermatology
6. Distinction in Mental Health
7. Distinction in Pharmacology
8. Distinction in Anatomy
9. Distinction in Biochemistry
10 Distinction in Physiology

