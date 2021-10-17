Virtual healing services: Oyakhilome shifts to next gear

By Cosmas Enahoro

What Jesus told his disciples in John Chapter 14 verse 2, was not a parable. It was what he knew would happen. In his words: ” Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.”

After that, Peter, after the Pentecost experience, preached and over 5,000 were converted. Then Apostle Paul who was not among the original 12, took the gospel to the Gentiles. In his God-given exploits, he did greater things, preaching, healing, matching the Greeks and Romans philosophy to philosophy! Greater things…

Such were also recorded during the three-day healing streams life healing services held from Friday 9 July to Sunday 11 July 2021.

Now, the church is shifting to gear two. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, has announced another live healing streams services.

The third phase of the online global phenomenon which has blessed so many lives in countless ways is set to hold this October.

Testimonials of supernatural encounters and divine interventions into human situations abound aplenty from those who have participated in these programs since its inception in September 2020, and more especially for the March and July 2021 editions that featured the man of God, Pastor Chris.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris will hold from Friday to Sunday, 29–31 October 2021, and it is set to be the biggest and grandest crusade yet.

According to the clergyman, “nothing the world has ever seen will compare to it, all that has happened is only just a foretaste of things to come.”

On the impact of the upcoming program, the man of God, Pastor Chris says, “We are going to shake the world for Jesus one more time. It’s the biggest thing happening in the world right now.”

The program will be streamed live in over 4,000 languages, on the Healing Streams TV website (www.healingstreams.tv), the Healing School Mobile App, and on Loveworld Networks (TV and radio stations all over the world).

*Cosmas Enahoro, a member of Christ’s Embassy, writes from Lagos