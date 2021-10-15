Taliban orders end to public display of executed criminals

Taliban orders end to public display of executed criminals

Friday, October 15, 2021 2:18 pm


Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government

Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Taliban Afghanistan’s government

Afghanistan’s Taliban-run interim government has banned the public display of executed criminals without a court order before doing so, new edicts issued in Kabul reveal.

During the Taliban’s first spell in power between 1996 and 2001, public executions were typically followed by the “hanging out” of bodies or body parts in public.

The noted that serving both as a final humiliation for the alleged criminal and as a stark of warning to others.

The custom has recently been revived in some Afghan provinces, demonstrating to many people’s minds that the Taliban remains fundamentally unchanged in spite of its recent efforts to present a more moderate image to the outside world.

The new edict banning such gruesome public displays was issued on Thursday evening.

It includes an order to instead publicise a criminal’s crime and their mandated punishment.

Also included in the government’s latest decree was an order to ensure the security of ‘important experts’ and ‘famous skilled figures,’ a reference to the massive brain drain Afghanistan has undergone since the Taliban returned to power.

A suggestion that the authorities wanted to prevent any more well-educated Afghans from leaving the country. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing 3 hours ago

    Professionalism in the Nigerian space
    Chief Chaka Nweze: Ebonyi APC Chieftain: says Igbo presidency will end secessionist agitation in Southeast Nigeria 3 hours ago

    Secessionist agitations will stop with Igbo presidency – APC Chieftain
    4 hours ago

    Exactly 35 Years Ago Today, Compaore Killed His Friend, Sankara
    11 hours ago

    Facts on Adebowale, New UI VC: How He Emerged
    17 hours ago

    Hurray for Malaria Vaccine!
    20 hours ago

    Osinbajo at Ekiti Economic Summit
    21 hours ago

    Why states should change focus to knowledge economy – Osinbajo
    Gen Lucky Irabor 22 hours ago

    Troops have killed 250 bandits, captured 600 – CDS Irabor