APGA speaks on defection of Anambra deputy governor to APC

APGA speaks on defection of Anambra deputy governor to APC

Thursday, October 14, 2021 1:01 am


Okeke (middle) being formally presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

Okeke (middle) being formally presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed the defection of Dr Nkem Okeke, the Deputy Governor of Anambra to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as inconsequential.

Okeke was formally presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Awka by Mr Tex Okechukwu, APGA National Publicity Secretary, the party said the defection was long expected.

According to APGA, the deputy governor had thought that the governor and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket of the party to him on a platter.

“When that didn’t happen, he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties,” it claimed.

APGA said the deputy governor left the party without formally notifying the party or the state governor, adding that the move was uncalled for, ill-timed and ill-advised.

According to the statement, the governor had always treated his deputy with respect, love and consideration.

APGA called on party members to remain united and ensure victory in the Nov. 6 governorship election.

It called on Gov. Willie Obiano not to be distracted by the defection of his deputy, which it claimed was a ploy to create a semblance of disunity in his government.

“Let nobody be deceived, APC has no root anywhere in Anambra and that is why all that they do is going about luring political deadwood with money and other lucres.

“No matter the designs of the opposition and other subterranean forces, APGA is poised to win the forthcoming election and continue with the massive infrastructural development going on in the state.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dr Cyprian Ngon, a medical doctor with National hospital Abuja, taking the first shot of COVID-19 administered in Nigeria. 48 mins ago

    COVID-19: Civil servants in Nigeria to present proof of vaccination
    9 hours ago

    How You Can Key Into Ecobank Super Rewards Season
    11 hours ago

    Osinbajo and Forex Policy: Facts of the Matter
    11 hours ago

    Nobel Prize As Mother Of All Controversies
    14 hours ago

    What has kept me going as an actress for 40 years – Joke Silva
    Ethiopian soldiers: launch ground offensive against forces from the northern region of Tigray on Monday, the region’s ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front 1 day ago

    U.S. considering options for responding to crisis in Ethiopia – State Dept
    1 day ago

    Murder of Super TV Boss: Docking of 2 Women Suspects
    1 day ago

    Educating Nigerians Before Birth and After Death