Police rescue Zamfara Speaker’s family members, 11 others

Saturday, October 2, 2021 11:28 pm


By Shuaib Sadiq

The Police Command in Zamfara on Saturday announced the rescue of five family members of Zamfara Assembly Speaker, Nasiru Ma’azu Magarya, abducted by bandits on Aug. 5.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, confirmed this while presenting the rescued victims before reporters in Gusau.

Elkanah said the 16 victims, including a three months old baby, Khadija Muazu, and her mother Hauwau Muazu, were rescued and safely returned when the fleeing bandits abandoned them at their various camps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Speaker’s father and five members of his family were abducted on Aug. 5 at Magarya community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the speaker’s family members rescued on Sept. 29, included Dahiru Sarki Magarya, Huwau Mu’azu Magarya, baby Khadija, Usman Magarya and Okasha Abdullahi Magarya.

The police commissioner said the 11 others, including four women, were abducted from Magamin Tandu in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

He said all the victims had undergone various medical checkup and would be reunited with their families.

Elkanah assured that efforts were being made to rescue the speaker’s father, Alhaji Muazu Magarya from his captors.

 

