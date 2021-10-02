Insecurity: Army begins “Operation Still Water” in Lagos, Ogun on Monday

By Oladapo Udom

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, on Saturday, said that the division would be conducting “Operation Still Water” to boost its troops professionalism.

Fejokwu, in a statement signed by the division’s spokesperson, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, said that the operation would hold from Oct. 4 to Dec. 23 in Lagos State and Ogun, aimed at boosting the troops capability to confront the security challenges in the country.

He said that the exercise would be jointly conducted with the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, as well as other security agencies.

“The exercise will dovetail into a real time operation aimed at enhancing troops’ level of professionalism and preparedness in curbing security challenges prevalent within their area of responsibility.

“Security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings, pipeline vandalism, among others will be addressed during the exercise.

“The exercise will involve movement of troops and military equipment within Lagos and Ogun States,” he said.

Fejokwu urged residents not panic during the exercise.

He also said that there would be free medical services for locals of the host communities during the duration of the programme.