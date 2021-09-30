Certificate forgery: UNILORIN invites 14 staff for questioning

Thursday, September 30, 2021 6:58 pm


As part of efforts to rid the academic environment of quacks, the University of Ilorin has invited 14 members of staff for questioning over certificate forgery allegations.
The invitation was issued by the University’s Staffs Disciplinary and Appeals Committee, SDAC, mandating the affected persons to appear before it on Wednesday and Thursday next week and clear their names against the allegations.
A circular signed by Felicia M. E. Osiki for the UNILORIN Registrar, listed their offences as: securing employment with falsified First School Leaving Certificates (FSLC), Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), Teachers Grade II, National Certificate for Education (NCE) and National Diploma (ND) certificates; presenting fake certificates to the Certificate Screening Committee; absenteeism, and failure to honour SDAC invitations on several occasions.
The workers include: Clerical Officer, Department of Arts Education, Onyeubo Angelinaugbaja; Head Office Assistant, University Library, Mohammed Musa; Assistant Educative  Officer, Academic Support Services, Taofeek Bello; Confidential Secretary, Department of Chemical Engineering, Ronke Anuoluwapo; Principal Health Assistant, University Health Service, Isiaka Aminu; Executive Officer, Academic Support Services, Kikelomo Fadile Bamidele.
Others are: Senior driver/mechanic UNILORIN liaison office, Abubakar Abdullahi; Senior Patrol Man, Security Division, John Olugbenga Joseph; Plant Operator, Works Department; Taofeek Ayigoro Raheem; Laboratory Assistant, Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Rofiat Temitope Eleja; Library Assistant, University Library, Luke Monday Owojaiye; Senior Patrolman, Security Division, John Emmanuel Oche; Senior Library Assistant, University Library, Ummi Ayuba; Executive Officer, Department of Statistics, Hussaina Ayuba

