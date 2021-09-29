South-East Governors reacts to Akunyili’s murder

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 11:38 pm


Governor David Umahi: Urges security agencies to go after killers of Chike Akuyili

By Christian Ogbonna

The Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, has condemned the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili.

The deceased was the widower of late Prof. Dora Akunyili, a former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Umahi, who is also the governor of Ebonyi, made the condemnation in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Wednesday by Mr Francis Nweze, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity.

The governor also expressed worry over how Nigeria was losing most of its finest to attacks.

He commiserated with the people of Agulu, the Anambra Government and the entire South-East on the murder of the statesman.

Umahi appealed to security agencies to rise to the occasion and arrest all perpetrators of the dastardly act for them to face justice.

“On behalf of the Governors of the South-East, we condemn the act. It is not only barbaric, but it is also unbecoming how much human lives no longer matter in our society.

“We give security agencies a marching order to go all out to uncover and arrest all the perpetrators of this inhuman act and make them face justice,” Umahi said.

He, further, charged the people of the South-East to collaborate with relevant security apparatus, including the Ebubeagu regional security outfit, to stamp out insecurity in the zone.

