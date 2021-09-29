Kogi court sentences man to death for killing 2 women

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja presided over by Justice Nicodemus Awulu on Tuesday, reportedly sentenced one Danladi Shado from Odogomu in Ankpa local government of Kogi state to death for manslaughter.

Shado was accused of killing two women, Jemilla Yakubu and Rabiyatu Yusuf, in their farm on the 6th of June, 2020.

He immediately went under cover, but luck ran against him the following month as he was arrested on 7th of July same year.

According to police first information report, Shado who masked his face to avoid being recognised, traced three women to the farm. He launched an attack on them and matcheted two of them to death while the third made good her escape.

It was gathered that one of the dead victims struggled with him and was able to remove the mask from his face, while the third woman who escaped was able to see him before running away.

Justice Awulu said the accused person, Danladi was sentenced based on sufficient evidence by the prosecuting counsel which proved beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the offense.

Justice Awulu in his one hour judgement said Counsel to the accused person could not sufficiently prove the innocence of his client in the event leading to the death of two women.

Reacting to the judgement, Counsel to the State, Inedu Opaluwa described the Judgement as well deserved on the accused person.

Also speaking the Chief Legal Officer of the State, Omale Usman said the judgement reflects the rule of law where criminal elements cannot evade justice.

Counsel to the accused person, Richard Ocholi represented by Ahmed Muhammed said he would contact the lead counsel in the matter on the next line of action.