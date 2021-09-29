2023: Tinubu’s supporters hit Lagos Oct. 7

Launch

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Lagos, Sept. 28, 2021 (NAN) Advocates of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ahead of 2023 General Elections have fixed Oct. 7 to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of their project.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kafilat Ogbara, secretary of the group, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

It stated that the week-long event would be launched under the aegis of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23), from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9 in Lagos.

Already, SWAGA’23 has been launched in Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti with the teeming admirers of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) calling on him to join the 2023 presidential race.

It added that the inauguration would be led by the GAC leaders in Lagos, its executive council, national and state houses of assembly members and all political heavyweights in the state.

According to the statement, the visiting national delegates would be led by Sen. Dayo Adeyeye.

“It is indeed a payback time for our national leader, who had through his years of service contributed to the lives of many others and today you can see his footprints across the country.

“We shall continue to appeal to him to contest for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because governance is not what to be experimented with.

“Therefore, we need viable, experienced and a man who understands the diverse nature of Nigerian economy, ”she added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)