Kaduna: How gunmen killed 34 persons in Madamai village

The security situation in Kaduna on Monday degenerated with the killing of 34 citizens, wounding of several others and destruction of valuable property by a horse of rampaging gunmen in Kaura Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

In a statement on Monday, the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government, setting some houses ablaze and in the process killing 34 villagers.

He said the troops mobilized to the location and also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.

Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village. The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos.

“As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack.

“Seven others sustained injuries, and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau State.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has stated that the Kaduna State Government will bear the full cost of injured victims’ treatment.

“Furthermore, Mr El-Rufai was briefed by security agencies on the roles played by his HRH Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet and the member representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Gideon Gwani in dousing the tension and preventing a breakdown of law and order following the unfortunate incident. The governor commended their efforts and sterling leadership.

“The governor ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succor to the affected households.

“The governor received the reports with intense grief, and expressed his condemnation of the gruesome attack, which he described as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

“He sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and the affected communities, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“He appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

“He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident.

“At this time, two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack.

“Security agencies are conducting operations in the general area, and the Government will update citizens accordingly,” the statement added.