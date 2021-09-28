At last, Obaseki sends names of commissioner-designates to Edo Assembly (full list)

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 4:10 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday forwarded names of 11 Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly, for confirmation.

The Governor also named two persons appointed as Special Advisers.

This is coming more than 10 months after being sworn-in for his second term as Governor, a development that has attracted negative criticism from the opposition APC and concerned citizens in the State.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., in a statement on Tuesday, named Crusoe Osagie, as Special Adviser (Media Projects) and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, who is Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

The commissioner-nominees include: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu (SAN); Prof. (Mrs.) Obehi Akoria; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are: Marie Edeko Esq.; Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

Osagie, a media expert, has over two decades experience in journalism and public relations practice. He served as Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy in Governor Obaseki’s first term in office.

Ajose-Adeogun, a former employee of Shell, is an accomplished professional with over two decades of multidisciplinary experience in the oil and gas industry. During her distinguished career in the oil industry spent in Shell Petroleum Development Company, and its other subsidiaries, Sarah was involved in various transformation initiatives that generated sustainable value across social performance, information technology and local content disciplines.

While at Shell, Sarah deployed technology applications for management of over USD2 billion investment funds and managed the Pension Fund digitization programme, among other projects.

