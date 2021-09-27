El-Rufai speaks on killing of 34 persons  in Kaduna community

Monday, September 27, 2021 4:50 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday, condemned an attack on Madamai community in Kaura Local Government Area that claimed 34 lives.

In a statement through his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs ,Mr Samuel Aruwan, the governor promised that government would bear the cost of treatment of those injured.

El-Rufai directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, to assess the situation with a view to assisting affected households.

He consoled with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died.

He appealed for calm and urged security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the culprits.

