BBNaija: Pere, Queen, Nini, Saga and Angel evicted in new twist

Sunday, September 26, 2021 8:57 pm


By Nehru Odeh

Pere, Queen, Nini, Saga and Angel have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija’s house.

Their eviction signifies that four housemates, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Emmanuel and Cross have already been confirmed to take part in the finals on 3 October. Though one of Pere and Angel is expected to join the finalist after winning a game

Pere was the first to be evicted, followed consecutively by Queen, Nini, Saga and Angel.

However there was a twist as Angel and Pere were given another chance by Big Brother to play a game in the white room. The winner of the game was expected to join the rest finalists. As at press time there were still neck-deep in the game.

However the highpoint of the eviction night was Saga’s bemused looks when Nini’s name was announced.  He said his stay in the house would have been boring without Nini.

 “Your journey has been different. But you are all going to the same place,” Ebuka said while congratulating the four finalists. And that signaled the end of the eviction night.

