Guterres to Buhari: Continue to use leadership position to stabilize W/Africa

By Ismaila Chafe

Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership roles in Africa as well as stabilization of the West African sub-region.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said the Secretary General spoke in a meeting with the Nigerian President at the sidelines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly taking place in New York on Friday.

The UN Scribe observed that Africa, especially West Africa was generally seen as an ocean of stability and good governance, but was deeply concerned at recent reversal of fortunes in democratic rule in some parts of the West African sub-region with coups overturning elected institutions.

He, therefore, urged President Buhari to continue to show leadership as he looked up to Nigeria to help stabilize the sub-region in terms of democracy and good governance.

On terrorism, the Secretary General commended the efforts of Nigeria on this global phenomenon.

He, however, assured the Nigerian leader of the United Nations’ continued support in her efforts to address the prevailing security and humanitarian challenges that had arisen especially with the Internally Displaced Persons.

He also commended Nigeria’s efforts on climate change, expressing willingness of the world body to cooperate with the country in this regard.

President Buhari applauded Gutterres for his global leadership and the success of the 76th Session.

He assured the Secretary General that Nigeria had achieved appreciable successes in tackling the insecurity caused by terrorists and bandits.

The president also thanked him for the global organisation’s intervention in activities towards reducing the effects of Climate Change especially with the support for the Great Green Wall programme.

The Great Green Wall programme is aimed at arresting desertification across the Sahel as well as the campaign against deforestation in Nigeria.

President Buhari added that Nigeria was ready to support and work closely with the United Nations towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.