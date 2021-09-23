Why we are introducing out e-naira – CBN

Why we are introducing out e-naira – CBN

Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:38 am


CBN: Introduces e-naira

CBN: Introduces e-naira

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on Wednesday gave further information on its to launch the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) on October project which is set for launch on October 1.

Speaking in a webinar, themed “Digital currency and the prospects of CBDC in Nigeria”, organised by the committee of e-Business in industry Heads Nigeria (CeBIH), the director of Information Technology, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Rukiya Mohammed, said that the use of digital payment was rising while cash payment was declining both in Nigeria and globally.

She said that over 85 per cent of Central Banks worldwide were considering digital currency and so CBN was also innovative to cope with global trends.

“CBDC would contribute to macro-economic growth in the country, if people adopt more of the usage of the e-naira, it would enhance more data to formulate macro economic policies.

“Also, when more countries have their own digital currencies, it would increase exchange of currency and be able to build cross border trade at lower cost.

“Even though Nigeria has a good payment system, this would also improve Nigeria’s payments efficiency,“ she said.

She said the CBN has partnered with a lot of experts in digital currency technology providers such as MasterCard, came up with the design and would soon publish the design.

“CBN would focus on low amount payments at the introductory stage, instant settlement with low cost.

“CBDC would be legal tender with one e-naira equivalent to one naira which shows fundamental differences between CBDC and crypto currencies,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Adesola Adedutan, Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria, said that the Central Bank of Nigeria CBDC was a game changer that would provide an alternative payment system and would radically transform the payment landscape.

Adedutan, who was represented by the Banks deputy chief executive, Mr Francis Soba, said CBDC provides a platform for the government to leverage blockchain technology to maintain a centralised and institutional role over of the currency.

‘’It should be noted that there are significant differences between CBDCs and cryptocurrencies,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Usman Bugaje: Dr Usman Bugaje, a member of Rescue Nigeria Project 4 hours ago

    Rescue Nigeria Project to launch policies in November
    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State 6 hours ago

    Celebration in Enugu community over suspension of traditional ruler
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN: 6 hours ago

    34th anniversary: Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Akwa Ibom
    Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President 6 hours ago

    UEFA asks FIFA to stop pushing biennial World Cup plan
    The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa 6 hours ago

    It was difficult for military to accept repentant B/Haram members – Commander
    UN Photo/Cia Pak Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the opening of the general debate of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session. 7 hours ago

    UNGA 76: World leaders discuss equality for people of African descent
    Usman Bugaje: Dr Usman Bugaje, a member of Rescue Nigeria Project 7 hours ago

    North suffering under Nigeria’s ‘terrible federal system’ – Bugaje
    APC flag: APC fixes date for state congresses 8 hours ago

    APC fixes new date for state congresses