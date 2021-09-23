Ronaldo beats Messi in Forbes list of top-earning players

Manchester United FC forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot in the list of the world’s highest-paid footballers from Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo, 36, rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in August after 12 years away, while Messi has swapped boyhood club FC Barcelona for Paris St-Germain (PSG).

Forbes said Ronaldo, among the world’s most popular athletes with over 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, is set to make 125 million dollars before taxes in the 2021/2022 season.

He will also earn 70 million dollars from salary and bonuses at Manchester United.

The rest will come from endorsements and partnerships with brands which include Nike, Herbalife, Clear and CR7 (a brand which he owns).

Messi, who topped the 2020 list, will be paid a salary of 75 million dollars with an additional 35 million dollars from endorsements for total expected earnings of 110 million dollars.

Neymar, the Argentine’s strike partner at PSG, who in May signed a new contract until 2025, is third on the list with total earnings of 95 million dollars.

Another PSG player, Kylian Mbappe, with 43 million dollars, is fourth on the Forbes list while Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, with 41 million dollars, is fifth.

Below is the list of the top 10 highest earners in football:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 125 million dollars

Lionel Messi – 110 million dollars

Neymar – 95 million dollars

Kylian Mbappe – 43 million dollars

Mohamed Salah – 41 million dollars

Robert Lewandowski – 35 million dollars

Andres Iniesta – 35 million dollars

Paul Pogba – 34 million dollars

Gareth Bale – 32 million dollars

Eden Hazard – 29 million dollars.

(Reuters/NAN)

