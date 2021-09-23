Prize money at Women’s Euro Championships hiked to 16m euros

UEFA is doubling the prize money for teams at the Women’s European Championships to 16 million euros (18.8 million dollars) for next year’s edition in England.

UEFA said on Thursday that its executive committee decided on a new distribution scheme at its meeting the previous day in Chisinau, Moldova.

Teams at the last European Championships 2017 in the Netherlands had eight million euros in prize money.

“The financial distribution will include increased guaranteed amounts and performance-based bonuses for the group stage,” UEFA said, with details to follow “in the coming days.”

UEFA also said the women’s clubs releasing players for the European Championships would for the first time receive a total of 4.5 million euros.

It said this was “to reward European clubs releasing players for the women’s Euro final tournament for their contribution to the success of the event.”(dpa/NAN)