Stop careless, reckless utterances, Edo PDP warns members

By Deborah Coker

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged its members to stop reckless and careless utterances capable of distracting the party leadership.

The state party chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, made the appeal in a statement in Benin on Tuesday.

He said they were worried over recent trend in which party members including some leaders make careless and reckless utterances.

According to him, the party leadership is exploring ways to address its internal squabbles.

“We encourage political engagements and contestations which must be guided by the tenets of our constitution.

“We however, frown at political indiscipline that brings disrepute to our brand.

“While we encourage our leaders and members to exercise their democratic right of free speech, respect, restraint and decorum should be their watchword.

“The party concedes that in any new marriage especially in one that was consummated in the circumstances that gave birth to our government, some challenges were bound to arise”, he said.

Aziegbemi said that various committees had been set up by the party to resolve all contentious issues and proffer workable and acceptable solutions.

He added that the leader of the party in the state, Gov. Godwin Obaseki had been clear that the constitution of the party must always guide the action of members.

The party chairman therefore enjoined all members to focus on assisting the state government to deliver on its ‘MEGA agenda’.

He stressed that party members must remember at all times that individual interests, important as they were, could not supersede that of the general interest of the people.

“As a party in government we must live and operate by example.

“We must be seen to follow due process, abide by the rule of law and always be conscious of the message we send to the general public especially the voting population at all times.

“We are answerable to them. We must highlight and boastfully report the successes of our governor and government,” he added.

Aziegbemi urged the party members to work on building Edo, not for a few, but all the people.

“On behalf of the Edo PDP family, I appeal to our members across the state to keep their eyes on the ball. Do not be distracted.

“The party is aware of the internal challenges it faces and mechanisms have been put in place to finding a lasting and acceptable solution,” he said.