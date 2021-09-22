Kogi: Yahaya Bello sacks SIEC Commissioner

Wednesday, September 22, 2021


Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Wednesday sacked one the Commissioners of the State Independent Electoral Commission, (SIEC) Hon. Emmanuel Folorunsho Olorunfemi from office.
Until his sack Olorunfemi had been on suspension.
His eventual removal follows the recommendation by Kogi state House of Assembly to the governor. The lawmakers had investigated some allegations leveled against Olorunfemi in a petition.
He was removed for gross misconduct.
Meanwhile, the Governor has approved the appointment of Hon. George Funsho Ojo as the new Commissioner of Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission from Kabba/Bunu.

