Davido loses another close aide

By Nehru Odeh

Barely three months after Davido lost his close friend and associate, Habeeb Ademola Uthman, aka Obama DMW, he has lost his official photographer, Fortunate Umunname Peter, aka Fortune.

Fortune, popularly known as “Fortune Shot it” reportedly drowned in the evening of today, Tuesday 21 September at a location in Lagos. He was aged 24.

Fortune, who worked with Davido since 2019 was born on 10 July, 1997 in Bariga, Lagos. He hailed from Owerri in Imo State. He started out as a graphics designer before he later moved to photography after his aunt, Dr. Harriet got him his first camera, which made relocate to Lagos from Owerri.

He was a member of Davido’s crew and the brain behind most of his photos on Instagram. Until his death, he made portfolios for Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lilbaby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many other artistes.

Fortune’s demise is the latest addition to a series of death that has plagued Davido in recent times. In 2017, he lost two of his friends and team members, Tagbo and DJ Olu. In 2020, he also lost his bodyguard of six years, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (Teejay). And just three months ago, he lost Obama DMW to a heart attack.

DJ Olu and Chime Amaechi were found dead in a BMW car parked at an underground garage on Banana Island, Lagos while Tagbo Umeike died of suffocation.

Recall that following Obama DMW’s death, controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, asked Davido’s fans to pray for him, stating that the Nigerian singer was under spiritual attack.

She alleged that Davido’s haters could be responsible for the deaths of his friends and close associate, adding that this life is spiritual whether one believes it or not.