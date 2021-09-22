All Nigeria Editors’ Conference excites corporate organisations, security agencies

All Nigeria Editors’ Conference excites corporate organisations, security agencies

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 6:41 am


L-R: Mr Mustapha Isah, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors and its secretariat (Editors’ House) in Ikeja, Lagos

*Gets supports from Elumelu Foundation, CBN, Globacom, Air Peace, Zenith, Access banks, others

Few weeks to the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, many corporate organisations and security agencies, including, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Globacom, Air Peace, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, Department of State Security (DSS) and others, have backed the conference.
The editors conference, which is the largest gathering of Nigerian editors and owners of mass media: newspapers, magazines, radio/television stations and online newspapers in Nigeria, is scheduled to hold between October 21 and 22 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.
This year conference, which will focus on the current security challenges in Nigeria, with a theme “Media In Times Of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus”, is aimed at achieving consensus among media owners, managers and senior editors on what role the media can play in helping to resolve the seemingly intractable conflict enveloping the nation today.
‘’The annual conference also attracts our foreign partners: World Editors Forum (WEF), West African Editors Forum (WAEF), African Editors Forum (AEF), International Press Institute (IPI) and World Association of Newspapers (WAN).
‘’This year annual conference will attract top security officers, governors, lawmakers, academics, chief executive officers in private sector, members of the international community, leading non-governmental organisations and others’’, a statement signed by the Nigerian Guild Editors President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren stated.
The editors said the conference, which is designed to be ‘’intellectually engaging’’ – with several experienced resources persons, will also feature an executive session with state governors and security chiefs. ‘
‘’The executive session will provide a huge opportunity for governors and security chiefs to share with owners of newspapers, radio/television stations and editors, the challenges of managing insecurity in their states and the progress they have made so far’’, the statement added.
Over 500 editors and media owners – both within and outside the country, are expected at this year conference

