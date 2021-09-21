Woman arrested for defrauding traders with fake bank credit alerts in Kano 

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 11:32 pm


Nigeria Police:

By Zubairu Idris

Police in Kano have arrested a female resident of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters who sends fake bank credit alerts to traders after taking their goods.

This is contained in a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday by the police command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.

“On Sept. 12, at about 6:30p.m., three traders, Jamilu Musa, Aliyu Inusa and Sadiya Muhammad, of different Kano addresses reported that between Sept. 11, and Sept. 14, the suspect bought wrappers worth N57,000 from their shops.

“The victims told the police that the suspect created and sent fake credit alerts, to them, but they did not realise that the credit alerts were fake until after she had left their shops,’’ the police spokesman stated.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that on receipt of the reports, Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed a team of detectives led by SP Daniel Amah to trace and arrest the suspect.

“The team immediately swung into action and was able to arrest the suspect while trying to collect materials from other shops using the same method.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying that she specialised in creating fake credit alerts to swindle her victims,’’ Haruna-Kiyawa stated.

He stated also that four other complaints were lodged after the suspect had been arrested adding that she would be charged in court at the end of investigations.

